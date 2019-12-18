Congress takes a dig at CM for hiking liquor prices : MLC T Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday sarcastically praised the Chief Minister for hike in liquor prices to improve the finances of the State in the backdrop of economic slowdown.

He said that the Congress party was commending Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for raising the income of the State government by increasing the prices of the liquor. He flayed the Chief Minister for hike in liquor prices with a target of earning an income of Rs 25,000 crore per annum.

The MLC said that the State government used to make Rs 10,000 crore income through the sale of liquor five years ago. He made it clear that the burden would be transferred to the people as they would be forced to buy the liquor by paying extra money. The Congress leader stated that the income expected by the State government from the sale of liquor would be half of the total budget of the government.

Referring to the statement of the ruling TRS leaders that they were trying to compete with its counterpart in Andhra Pradesh in the sale of the liquor, Jeevan Reddy mentioned that the AP government had not only closed down the liquor shops but also reduced the timing of the sales. He alleged that the State had more belt shops than the actual liquor shops in the State.