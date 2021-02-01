Congress takes out tractor rally against new farm laws

Nagarjunasagar: Nagarjunasagar constituency Congress party spokesperson Kakunuri Narayana Goud on Saturday organised a protest rally with 200 tractors at Halia of Nagarjunasagar constituency in support of the farmers' struggle in Delhi and against the anti-farmer agriculture laws introduced by the Central government.



Congress senior leader and former CLP leader K Jana Reddy took part in the protest and demanded the Central government to withdraw all three laws. He expressed shock over State government's U-turn on new farm laws.

"Ignoring farmers genuine demands and paving carpet to corporate sector tycoons will push the country into danger and there is a possibility of abnormal hike in essential commodities in near future. Further the lives of farmers will become miserable if new farm laws continue," Jana said.

He demanded the State and Central governments to show their sanctity by providing Minimum Support Price to farm produce and by continuing IKP centres. Anumula mandal Congress party president Kunduru Venkat Reddy, Anumula mandal vice-MPP Male Aruna, and others took part in the protest.