Congress terms BJP charges against Revanth 'mudslinging'

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress official Spokesperson B Ayodhya Reddy on Friday alleged that the BJP indulged in mudslinging against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who was falsely named in the case involving Adicore Infrastructure Private Ltd.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the TPCC chief had no connection with the company since 2010. The BJP claims of Revanth's links with the company and the Pragati Bhavan were completely 'false'.

Reddy asserted that the Opposition parties were resorting to 'cheap tricks' to malign the image of Revanth, who strengthened the party in the State. He said that the BJP candidate in Munugodu by-elections Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was making 'false' allegations against Revanth to gain political advantage in the polls.

Referring to the allegations made by the BJP that Revanth was also part of the liquor scam unearthed in Delhi in which TRS MLC K Kavitha's name also figured, Reddy demanded an inquiry to prove them. He threatened legal action against those who made wild allegations against his party chief.