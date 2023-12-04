Congress thrashes BRS in erstwhile Khammam dist

Khammam: The erstwhile Khammam which was the strength of the Congress party once was wrested by the party from the BRS in this election. In 2018 elections, the Congress came up winner in all seats except Khammam Assembly. With the alliance of Congress, the CPI won in Kothagudem assembly.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar was defeated by the former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao with a 50,130 votes majority. In the same way, Palair sitting MLA Kandala Upender Reddy was defeated by former MP and TPCC Campaign Committee Co-Chairman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. He got a majority of 56,495 votes. In Madhira, BRS candidate and ZP Chairman L Kalamal Raj was bettered by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who secured a majority of 34,779 votes.

Wyra BRS candidate Madanlal defeated by Ramdas Naik who won with a majority of 33,069 votes. Sathupalli BRS candidate Sandra Venkata Veeraiah was defeated by Congress Candidate Matta Ragamai who got 19,464 votes more.

Kothagudem Jalaglam Venkat Rao (AIFDB) was defeated by CPI state secretary Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao. The CPI leader won with 22,125 votes majority. Yellandhu BRS candidate B Haripriya was defeated by the ZP Chairman Kothagudem district Congress candidate Koram Kanakaiah. He got 55,718 votes more than her.

Aswaraopet BRS candidate sitting MLA M Nageswara Rao was unseated by J Adinarayana with a 28,606 votes majority.

Pinapaka BRS candidate, government whip Rega Kantha Rao was defeated by former MLA and Congress candidate Payam Venkateswarlu. Payam got a 34,129 votes majority.

Only one seat was bagged by the BRS party in Bhadrachalam assembly segment. Sitting Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah was defeated by the BRS candidate Dr Tellam Venkat Rao here. He got a 5,755 votes majority.