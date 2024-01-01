Congress to hold extended executive meet on Jan 3

Hyderabad: The PCC will be holding its first extended executive of the year on January 3. The newly appointed AICC (TS) incharge Deepa Dasmunsiwill be taking charge. She will chair the key meeting, where the party leaders will be deliberating on Lok Sabha poll strategies.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dasmunsiinformed that she will be arriving in Hyderabad on January 3 and after taking charge will also hold the executive meeting. “I will be in Hyderabad on January 3. Will be attending the executive meeting,” she clarified to the queries.

It will be her first visit to Hyderabad after being appointed as new incharge for the State, after being replaced by Manikrao Thakre, the senior leader from Maharashtra. Dasmunsiis a noted national leader of the party hailing from West Bengal. The CWC (Congress Working Committee) member has remained in Telangana as senior election observer during recently held Assembly polls.

According to party sources, surveys are being conducted as part of the process for finalising the candidates. The Telangana leadership will also be weighing the social and caste equations, besides winnability of the candidates and amongst other aspects like financial position. “Of the 17 seats for more than 10 Lok Sabha seats the party's State leadership has already zeroed in on. Once the AICC leadership approves it will go ahead for polls and the party will shift its focus completely to campaign mode. In the upcoming executive meeting the leadership will be deliberating primarily over facing the Lok Sabha polls,” said a leader leading a frontal organisation of the party.

Other issues which are long pending include the filling up of the vacant nominated posts, filling of remaining Ministries and choosing MLC candidates before budget session. As the party gears up for the Lok Sabha elections anticipated to be conducted across the nation in this year’s summer, the State under the leadership of Chief Minister and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy is expected to uphold the notion of ‘coalition dharma’. Being the lead party in the INDIA block which will be taking on NDA in the upcoming polls, the Congress leadership is treading cautiously. Deepa Dasmunsiwill also be dealing with the complexities involving the allies particularly the CPI and CPM, whose leaders are seeking at least a seat in the State.