Congress urges women to vote for Sravanthi

Narayanpur( Yadadri-Bhongir): TPCC chief Revanth Reddy campaigned for the party candidate Sravanthi in Narayanpur mandal on Friday.

He said the State government filed 130 cases against him as he hailed from a farmer family and was capable of defeating the TRS party. The Congress MP added that he would go to jail 100 times again and again to bring Congress to power in the State.

The State government is trying to grab tribals lands which was given by Congress party, he alleged. He exuded confidence that Communists and movement agitators will stand with the honest people. "Do you want to vote for BJP which has been increasing the price of gas, adding GST to salt, pulses and milk packets," he questioned the people.

He called upon people to support the Congress for building projects, giving Indiramma houses, giving lands to tribals and giving Telangana.

He said that the Congress is a democratic party while the TRS is a family party, giving opportunity only to the family members.

"Take the money given by BJP and TRS parties and cast vote to Congress," he suggested the people. He appealed to the Communist workers to vote and support the Congress candidate.

Stating that Congress gave a chance to the woman of this soil, he added that entire women fraternity must be united and support Sravanti to win the bypoll with huge majority.

He said that he is the in-charge of Narayanapuram mandal and a vote to the Congress will be like vote to him.