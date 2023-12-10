Congress using CMs and MPs as ATMs: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister Kishan Reddy criticized that wherever there is Congress, corruption will flourish and the country's economy will be ruined by the Congress party.



He said that the Congress had opened the door to corruption in Karnataka even before completing six months in power. He explained that the builders in Karnataka are fleeing to the neighboring states due to this robbery and this is an example of how the Congress rule will be. Kishan Reddy stated that people are now shaking their heads because Congress has won in Karnataka.

In Jharkhand, IT raids on the residence of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu found Rs. 290 crores and criticized the Congress party for turning corrupt CMs and MPs into ATMs.



He said that money that was recently transferred from Karnataka to Telangana on a large scale has been seized. Kishan Reddy alleged that this money was transferred from a leader in Karnataka just like Dheeraj Sahu. He said that the Parliament elections are coming soon and people will teach appropriate lesson to the Congress.

