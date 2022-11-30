Congress vents anger over unfulfilled promises

Suryapet: TPCC State Secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the state government provide double bedroom houses to every deserving poor family. He was participating in the ward-to-ward Congress padayatra held under the leadership of Bojja Kanthamma in the 34th and the 35th wards in the town.

Reddy alleged that people with great hopes took an active part in the Telangana movement for funds, employment and water, but KCR simply ignored the aspirations of the people after he became the CM of Telangana twice. He recalled the pending assurances of CM KCR which include 2 BHK houses to poor, 3-acre land to every dalit family, monthly aid to unemployed youth etc.

The Congress leader alleged that during the nine years of TRS rule, every family in the state had been facing severe difficulties, but CM KCR's family was cornering all benefits. He demanded the state government fill all the vacancies in the government departments and fulfill all the promises made during the Telangana agitation and also during the elections. He said that the Congress party was constantly fighting on people's problems and asserted that it would come to power and the state would develop in all fields under the leadership of the future Prime Minister of India, Rahul Gandhi.