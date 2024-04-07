Congress v/s Modi’s washing machine

Hyderabad: The ensuing Lok Sabha elections is a fight between the party, which is the biggest washing machine whose aim is to destroy Constitution and democracy, and those who want to work for the people’s welfare, said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Saturday

In a scathing attack against the BJP-led Central government, former AICC president alleged that the electoral bonds scheme was the "world's biggest scam" and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appointed "his people" in the Election Commission. He said under the BJP regime, the Enforcement Directorate had become an ‘extortion directorate’.

Addressing an election rally in Thukkuguda near Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi alleged that nearly 30 farmers were committing suicides in India every day. The Modi government waived loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore of the rich, while he did not waive off even a single rupee of farmers' loans. He also alleged that after Modi's government assumed office, crores of people became poor in the country.

Highlighting the five 'Nyays' (justice) mentioned in the Congress manifesto, Rahul said that through 'Kisan Nyay', farm loans will be waived and legal guarantee will be given for MSP, if they were voted to power at the Centre. He said that their manifesto reflects the voice of Indians. Rahul Gandhi also said the Congress is fulfilling its poll guarantees made to Telangana people. The state government has already filled up 30,000 government jobs and will fill another 50,000 soon, he added.

Taking a dig at the BRS government, Rahul said that like the Modi government at Centre, KCR also misused police intelligence and other agencies to tap telephones of political leaders and business people, threatened them and extorted money from them. This is why people dumped BJP’s ‘B’ team in the Assembly elections. Similarly this time they will defeat the BJP.

He said Modi works only for 3 to 4 percent of the rich sections of society while Congress will work for poor and downtrodden sections.

Rahul said that the Congress government would take up caste census to understand the exact number of BCs, SCs, STs and Adivasis who never got a chance to participate in the growth and development of the country and would use the data to take revolutionary decisions to improve the lives of the backward sections of society.

He said the party would ensure that every unemployed youth would get jobs with a minimum salary of Rs 1 lakh per annum. Similarly Rs 1 lakh per year would be deposited into the bank accounts of poor women. Such measures would change the face of the country, he said.