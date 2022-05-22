Congress will come to power in next elections: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Congress government would come to power in the State and at the centre to alleviate the hardships of the peasantry.

He inaugurated the "Rachabanda" programme at Nagnur Gram Panchayat in the district on Saturday to mark Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary in response to the TPCC's call to reach out to the people with the "Warangal Farmer Declaration" announced by Rahul Gandhi.

Kamalkar explained to the people the contents of the Farmer Declaration announced in the Warangal Declaration by Rahul Gandhi. Simultaneously with the farmer loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh, support prices were announced to be increased for all types of crop grains.

Dharani portal would be abolished and a robust revenue system would be set up to protect farmers' lands. A "farmer commission" with all powers would be set up for the permanent solution of the problems of the farmers.

He said that besides the farmers who have land, tenant farmers would also be given investment assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre, employment guarantee labourers would be given Rs 12,000 per annum, farmers would be provided with an insurance scheme for farm laborers.

A rigorous crop insurance scheme would be provided to ensure immediate compensation in case of crop loss. He said the PD Act would be imposed on the sellers of counterfeit seeds, confiscate their assets and compensate the farmers. He said that pending projects would be completed and every acre would be irrigated.