Congress will fare well in civic polls: Uttam

Halia (Nalgonda): TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the TRS leaders have no right to ask the votes in municipal elections as the State government failed to fulfil poll promises made during the various elections in the State for the last one year.

On Tuesday, along with party senior leader and former minister Jana Reddy participated in party workers meeting of Halia and Nandikonda municipality limits held at Halia.

Addressing the gathering, he demanded the State government to reveal the data of farmers, who got Rythu Bandhu assistance, he criticised.

He slammed the TRS government for not keeping Rs 3,000 per month poll promise to unemployed youth and not filling vacant posts in government departments.

He exuded confidence that the Congress will come with flying colours in both municipal and corporation elections in the State.