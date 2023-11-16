Congress will win with overwhelming Majority: Former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy

Rangareddy: In a spirited election campaign in Mutpur village, the Congress Party, led by former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy, rallied support for their vision of a brighter future for the underprivileged. Emphasizing the transformative potential of a Congress government, Pratap Reddy, along with Congress Party candidate Veerlapalli Shankar and former ZPTC Mamidi Shyam Sundar Reddy, addressed the community in Mutpur.

During the gathering, Choulapalli Pratap Reddy urged the residents to cast their votes in favour of the Congress Party, advocating for a resounding victory. Criticizing the existing family rule in the BRS party, particularly in the state constituency, Pratap Reddy asserted that a change in leadership was essential. He highlighted the Congress Party’s commitment to accessibility and public welfare once in power, assuring that development would reach all sections of society.

The campaign event witnessed the presence of key figures such as Congress Party mandal president Krishna Reddy, leaders like Jitender Reddy, party activists, women leaders, villagers, and enthusiastic youths.