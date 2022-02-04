Congress workers attack MLA with eggs

Ibrahimpatnam: Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy had a bitter experience on Thursday while on his way to Hyderabad from his camp office.

Congress leaders and activists held a protest and attacked the MLA's car with eggs at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Ibrahimpatnam. On the occasion, MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy followers chased away Congress leaders and activists.

The police immediately reached the spot and arrested the protesters, Congress activists and cleared the traffic.