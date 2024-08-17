  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress Workers Block Jupalli's Visit:Tension Among Party Cadres in Gadwal

Congress Workers Block Jupallis Visit:Tension Among Party Cadres in Gadwal
x
Highlights

State Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao and Principal Secretary Aditya faced strong opposition from supporters of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha during their visit to the Gadwal Assembly constituency.

Gadwal: State Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao and Principal Secretary Aditya faced strong opposition from supporters of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha during their visit to the Gadwal Assembly constituency.

The minister's visit, intended to inspect irrigation resources in the region, sparked tension when Saritha's followers blocked the official event, citing a lack of communication with Saritha about the visit. The situation escalated into a heated confrontation, leading to a tense atmosphere in Gadwal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X