- Sudan officially declares cholera outbreak
- On Raksha Bandhan, Punjab CM announces to create 3K posts of Anganwadi workers
- Atishi pulls up Chief Secretary over sewer overflow issues across Delhi
- Market Wrap: Indian indices back in green after two-week fall
- Development should come at cost of environment: Justice Gavai on Wayanad tragedy
- SHGs under UMED campaign to send 1 crore Rakhis to M'rashtra CM Eknath Shinde
- South African President seeks int'l support for Africa's Mpox response
- Wildfire sweeps Turkish city, forces hundreds to evacuate
- Tanzania to cooperate with Cuba for vaccine plant construction
- La Liga: Arsenal target Merino left out of Real Sociedad squad for season opener
Congress Workers Block Jupalli's Visit:Tension Among Party Cadres in Gadwal
Highlights
Gadwal: State Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao and Principal Secretary Aditya faced strong opposition from supporters of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha during their visit to the Gadwal Assembly constituency.
The minister's visit, intended to inspect irrigation resources in the region, sparked tension when Saritha's followers blocked the official event, citing a lack of communication with Saritha about the visit. The situation escalated into a heated confrontation, leading to a tense atmosphere in Gadwal.
