Congress Workers Block Jupalli's Visit:Tension Among Party Cadres in Gadwal

Gadwal: State Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao and Principal Secretary Aditya faced strong opposition from supporters of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha during their visit to the Gadwal Assembly constituency.

The minister's visit, intended to inspect irrigation resources in the region, sparked tension when Saritha's followers blocked the official event, citing a lack of communication with Saritha about the visit. The situation escalated into a heated confrontation, leading to a tense atmosphere in Gadwal.