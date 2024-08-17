Congress workers vandalised BRS office in Harish Rao's fort

Siddipet : Congress workers attacked the camp office of former minister and MLA T Harish Rao in Siddipet. The incident happened amidst growing political rivalry over Harish Rao's challenge to resign from his MLA position if the Congress party could implement its promised six guarantees and 420 assurances, including farm loan waivers, by August 15.

A group of Congress activists, led by constituency in-charge Hare Krishna, stormed the camp office. The activists allegedly vandalised the office by breaking down the gate and tearing down banners bearing Harish Rao's image. The attackers shouted slogans against Harish Rao, accusing him of failing to fulfill his promises.

Harish Rao condemned the attack as undemocratic and accusing the police of providing protection to the attackers instead of stopping them. He also raised concerns about the safety of citizens, questioning how they could feel secure if even an MLA’s office was not protected. He demanded immediate action from the Director General of Police (DGP) to address the situation.

