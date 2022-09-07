Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra will erase poisonous seeds planted by BJP

Mahbubnagar: The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by Rahul Gandhi, former ALL India Congress Committee President is mainly aimed at erasing the poisonous seeds planted by the BJP, dividing the people of this country on the basis of cast, religion and region, said G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR), State Congress secretary and Devarkadra constituency in charge on Tuesday. While speaking to media, the TPCC secretary said that during the past 8 years of BJP rule in this country, the people have been suffering at the hands of the Central government on many counts. For the sake of gaining political mileage and to gain votes BJP is raking up religious sentiments among the people and creating a disturbed environment leading to communal unrest in the country.

"I am very happy to announce that the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra route is being taken along the Devarkadra constituency. Through this Yatra the Congress party is aiming to reunite the people and wants to erase the differences and remove the poisonous venom being spewed by the BJP during its 8 years of rule in this country," he said. GMR expressed his gratitude and thanks to TPCC president Revanth Reddy and other key leaders who played a key role in finalising the Bharat Jodo Yatra route map through Devarkadra constituency.

Talking to media, GMR said that Congress has given great leaders to this country like Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country, who played a vital role in the country's freedom struggle and dedicated his wealth to the country. Another Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country. Rajive Gandhi played a key role in ensuring IT and telecom revolution and now Rahul Gandhi is striving to unite this country through his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Giving a call to all sections of people of Devarkadra, GMR appealed to the people to participate in this padayatra irrespective of the parties, who believe in unity in diversity and secularism.