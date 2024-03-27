Consecutive holidays for schools in AP & TG

Hyderabad: With the scorching heat intensified in both Telugu State, the governments of AP and Telangana are running one-day schools for the health of the students. Taking into consideration the weather department's instructions there are chances that the government will review and give summer holidays soon. In the month of April, schools and colleges will have a series of celebrations.

In the background of Ugadi, Ramzan and Sri Ramanavami festivals, there will be 4 consecutive days of holidays in the weekdays. In addition to this, with second Saturday and Sunday also between April 8 to April 17 there will be consecutive holidays for schools. It is known that Telangana will give summer vacations this time from April 18 or April 20. It is known that the Telangana government has given a holiday on March 25 also in the background of Holi.

The inter exams were held in Telangana from February 28 to March 19. This time around 9 lakh students appeared for the exams. As the exams are over, the inter board has focused on the evaluation of the answer sheets. This process has already started and paper valuation is going on fast. In the background of the general elections, this time the intermediate board hopes to complete the evaluation of the inter exams quickly and give the results. According to the information received, the inter results are likely to come in the third or fourth week of April.