Constable among five arrested for organizing cockfights in Bhongir

The police on Thursday arrested five people including a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable for organizing cockfights at Chinna Palugu Thanda of Bibinagar mandal in Bhongir district.

The arrested were identified as Yapala Madhusudhan, Marri Mahesh of Husnabad village, Mamillapalli Sridhar, a Railway Protection Force Constable, Banothu Bandu of Chinna Palugu Thanda in Bibinagar mandal, Bijili Rambabu of Eluru in Andhra Pradesh. The police also seized 30 bikes, a car, Rs 1.5 lakh cash from their possession.

According to Bhongir DCP Narayana Reddy, the five arrested have addicted to betting in cockfights and have planned to organise it in agricultural fields in Chinna Palugu Thanda. They bought cocks in Vijayawada and is all set to start the fight when the police raided the place. The raid was conducted by the SOT of Rachakonda commissionerate and Bibinagar police.

The five persons were collecting Rs 500 from each person as bet amount, the DCP said. They were held at Pochampally Chowrasta in Bibinagar.

The Bhongir police registered a case against the accused under TS gambling Act, 1974 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.