Constable attacked by lorry driver in Nizamabad

A lorry driver was arrested for attacking a constable during a vehicle check here at Bodhan of Nizamabad district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the police at a check post near Telangana Maharashtra border tried stopped a lorry (PB13AL9637) at Bodhan that was heading to Maharashtra. The lorry driver Gurpreet Singh tried to escape from the police. However, the police chased him and caught the lorry driver.

While the police gathering information from Gurpreet Singh, he attacked them and tried to flee with the vehicle. During the attack, constable Jeevan suffered a head injury and was shifted to a hospital. SI Syed Ahmed took the lorry driver into custody and registered a case against him. An investigation is underway.

On the other hand, Nizamabad collector Narayana Reddy warned action against those wandering on roads with 'on-duty stickers' having no proper reason. "Many employees are entering on the roads with their vehicles having 'on-duty stickers' for non-essential purposes which are also considered as violating lockdown rule," the collector said.