Constable injured as gun misfires in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In an unfortunate incident, a police constable, who sustained serious head injury when a fire arm he was carrying reportedly got misfired at Koutala police station died while being treated a hospital in Karimnagar on Tuesday. He was on sentry duty at the police station.

Koutala Inspector Budde Swamy said constable Sura Rajini Kumar (29) was from the 13th Battalion of Telangana State Special Police. Rajini Kumar hailed from Batwanpalli of Mancherial.

Rajini Kumar received grievous injury when the bullet pierced through his jaw the Self-Loading Riffle went off. Other policemen in the station rushed out after hearing the gunshot and found him in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kaghaznagar and then to Karimnagar.

Rajini Kumar got selected as a constable in 2021 and was reportedly depressed over financial crisis in his family. However, police did not clarify whether it was a case of misfire or suicide so far.

Earlier, Upon learning about the incident, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar visited hospital in Kaghaznagar and made inquiries about it.

Police have already a probe into the incident. They were focusing on angles whether the gun accidentally misfired or the constable attempted to end his life.