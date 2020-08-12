Constable succumbs to coronavirus in Hyderabad

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: A police constable attached to Saidabad police station in Hyderabad has succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment.

Sandiri Sherish (46) was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet on August 3 after being tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, he was shifted to Gandhi Hosptial for better treatment where his condition worsened and died later. Police officials offered condolences to the bereaved family.

On August 6, an assistant sub-inspector of police working at Bachupally police station died of coronavirus. Yousuf tested positive for coronavirus on July 21 and was admitted to a private hospital on the next day. He was then shifted to another hospital in Kukatpally on July 25 for better treatment.

Yousuf's condition worsened and was put on a ventilator. He died during the treatment.

Telangana on Wednesday registered 1,897 coronavirus positive cases taking the total cases in the state to 84,544 and also reported nine new deaths. The total death toll stood at 654.