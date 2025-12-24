Construction done unscientifically, says Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inspected the damaged check dam built across the Maneru stream in Adavi Somanpalli village of Manthani mandal on Tuesday. He stated that an inquiry should be conducted into the check dam’s construction, from its inception to its collapse. “The check dams are not benefiting the farmers and that they were constructed unscientifically,” he alleged, in a statement later.

He added that the check dams were built without maintaining quality standards, and a full-scale vigilance inquiry should be conducted quickly. “Those responsible for the check dam’s damage would be held accountable, regardless of their position,” the minister warned.

He said an inquiry would be conducted to determine the reasons for the collapse of the check dams constructed during the previous government’s tenure. “Some people undertook such check dam constructions for commissions, and it is clear whose benefit they were built for,” he said.

Sridhar Babu assured that an impartial inquiry would be conducted to find out why these check dams were constructed in the first place when they offer no benefits to the farmers.