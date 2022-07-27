Construction of medical college in Nalgonda begins today

Nalgonda: Health Minister T Harish Rao stated the government hospitals in the State are being strengthened and providing better medical services to the poor.

The Minister made a surprise visit to the district Government Hospital in Nalgonda and conducted a review meeting with the hospital superintendent and doctors.

Later, while speaking to media persons, he said that the review was done department wise and he gave necessary instructions.

He confirmed that the construction work of the medical college will start from Wednesday ( July 27).

Some faults were found in the review and said that few doctors were absent without permission and some left the hospital in the afternoon itself. He ordered that doctors must do their duties from 9 am to 4 pm without fail.

As the government has given instructions to perform OP services in the evening as well, he requested that doctors should provide medical services in the departments.

He thanked the doctors who are providing the services as per the directions of the government.

He explained that medical services are being made available to the poor with the establishment of medical colleges in Suryapet and Nalgonda in erstwhile Nalgonda district and added that all the credit goes to CM KCR.

quality diet menu should be provided to the patients, since the new diet contract has come into force, he added

He said that medicines are also available in hospitals

Stating , as many as 500 deliveries are taking place in the maternity ward of the hospital and was ordered to upgrade the capacity from 650 to 750.

He said that referral cases to Hyderabad should be reduced and treatment should be provided in the hospital and added that referral to Hyderabad should be done if and only if there is an emergency.

He said that pre-diagnostic tests and blood bank tests in the hospital have been ordered to be carried out quickly. He said that there are 14 doctors in the Orthopedic department and they are also conducting knee joint replacement tests, so patients can utilize the services of the district central government hospital instead of spending money in private hospitals.

The minister said that in view of the increasing cases of dengue and malaria, those who have reduced platelets will be treated with platelets in the government hospital.

Doctors should treat patients with love and affection , he stressed .

He informed that Director of Medical Edu cation Ramesh Reddy will come to the hospital within a week and will address the issues

Medical college students brought the problems of the hostel, library and classrooms of the medical college to the notice of the minister.

The minister responded positively and assured students to resolve their issues at the earliest.

District collector Rahul Sharma, municipal chairman Saidi Reddy, district medical health officer Dr. Kondal Rao, DCHS Dr. Matru Naik, hospital superintendent Lacchu Naik accompanied the Minister Harishrao