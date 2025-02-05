Construction Waste Mismanagement Leads to Rs 42 Lakh in Fines by GHMC

Hyderabad: Unauthorized dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste is being met with strict action across Hyderabad as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ramps up enforcement efforts. In just three months, the city has collected ₹42.21 lakh in penalties, highlighting the GHMC's commitment to addressing the growing waste issue.

By January 2025, a total of 1,158 illegal debris dumping points had been identified. Of these, 762 violations were tracked, leading to fines. Kapra and Uppal emerged as the top locations for such activities, with ₹5.52 lakh and ₹3.38 lakh in penalties imposed, respectively. The month of January alone saw ₹14.25 lakh raised in fines for violations across 333 new dumping points.

The GHMC has adopted an enhanced approach to curb illegal dumping, with assistant city planners working alongside sanitation staff to closely monitor construction zones. These teams inspect ongoing projects, pinpoint violators, and enforce fines. If a public works project is found responsible for illegal disposal, the contractor will face penalties.

In addition to this, awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate both the public and construction professionals on better waste management practices. The city’s four C&D waste recycling plants—located at Jeedimetla, Fathullahguda, Shamshabad, and Thumkunta—offer a sustainable solution for waste disposal, charging a fee between ₹405-₹435 per tonne to cover transportation and processing.

This initiative by the GHMC is a step toward making Hyderabad a cleaner, more environmentally responsible city. By holding offenders accountable and promoting better waste management, the city is paving the way for sustainable growth.