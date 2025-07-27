contemporary legal subjects in undergraduate law curriculum soon

Hyderabad: In response to the rapidly evolving global legal landscape and the increasing influence of technology in law and society, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has launched a significant curriculum revision aimed at modernizing undergraduate legal education in the state.

A meeting held at the TGCHE premises on Saturday, chaired by Prof. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, brought together esteemed legal educators, including Prof. Subramanya, Dean of CMR University and former Legal Counsellor to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Bangaru Laxmi Jasti, Assistant Professor at Mahindra University, to discuss enhancements to the legal education curriculum. Previously, TGCHE had established a subject expert committee composed of Prof. G.B. Reddy and Prof. Vijaya Laxmi from the Department of Law at Osmania University, along with Prof. A.V.N. Rao, former Dean of ICFAI Law School, to review and revise the undergraduate law syllabus. This committee conducted several meetings and consultations with stakeholders and submitted comprehensive recommendations for new, academically relevant courses.

Building on the expert committee’s feedback and extensive academic discussions, the Council has decided to incorporate 10 new subjects into the undergraduate law curriculum. This initiative aims to align legal education in Telangana with emerging global trends, national priorities, and the evolving regulatory framework set by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

The new subjects to be added to the undergraduate law curriculum include: 1. Cyber Laws and Cybersecurity;2. Emerging Technologies and Law;3. Law on Transportation;4. Law on Security and Strategic Studies

5. Media and Technology Law;6. Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO;7. Consumer Protection Act;8. International Trade Law;9. Bankruptcy and Insolvency Law and 10. Competition Law.

These additions target critical and rapidly growing areas in legal practice such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, insolvency, national security, and cross-border trade. Courts across India increasingly depend on legal professionals to provide expert opinions in these fields, underscoring the urgent need to equip law graduates with specialized and practical knowledge.

During the meeting, Prof. Balakista Reddy emphasized, “Legal education must remain responsive to the complexities of the modern world. The proposed curricular enhancements are not just timely; they are necessary to prepare a generation of legal professionals capable of operating effectively in both national and international legal arenas.” This decision reflects the BCI’s broader mandate under the Legal Education Rules, 2008 (Schedule II), which calls for periodic curriculum updates to address contemporary issues and challenges. The inclusion of these subjects, though slightly increasing the overall credits, is academically justified and aligns with global best practices in legal education. This reform represents a significant step towards establishing a future-ready legal education system in Telangana—one that is interdisciplinary, forward-looking, and grounded in real-world legal developments.