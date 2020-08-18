Contradictory PILs on OGH, will hear all the matters together: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The High Court Chief Justice Bench on Monday heard a batch of public interest litigations seeking a direction to demolish the Osmania General Hospital building and construct a new multi-storied building.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan pointed out that we have different petitions filed, the said petitions are taking a contradictory stand. One set of petitions say that we must preserve it as a historical structure, therefore no demolition should be allowed. Another set of PILs being filed concerning the facts that it's a dilapidated building.

Moreover, it is endangering the lives of the patients, doctors and the medical staff. Requesting the Court to immediately direct the demolition of the entire structure and the construction of a new hospital on the same campus, CJ added.

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the Court that in fact the condition of Osmania General Hospital is concerned it is very endangering the human lives, not only the Patients but also the Doctors and the Medical Staff of the hospital.

Chief Justice Chauhan opined that we also understand from the media reports that due to incessant rains, some parts of the building are ready to collapse. The rainwater gushed into the hospital jeopardising the lives of the inmates. But we need to hear all of the petitions together, CJ stated.

The CJ bench directed the Advocate General to get information pertaining to all the PILs on this issue and furnish such details to the High Court registry for further hearing.

The Court adjourned the matter till August 24.

Why the Collector of RR Dist is so lax, why doesn't he inspect the lakes queries HC

Hyderabad: The High Court Chief Justice Bench on Monday heard public interest litigation filed by social activist Dr Lubna Sarwath, seeking to direct the State from encroachments in the Khajaguda lake. Further, the petitioner submitted that the Municipal Administration officials have commenced the work of laying a concrete road within the limits of FTL of Pedda Cheruvu, Khajaguda lake in Serilingampally, R.R.Dist.

CJ RS Chauhan pointed out that the Court has already directed the State government to inform the Court whether the lake protection committee has been constituted in the RR District or not. If such a committee has been constituted, what amount of concrete steps been taken by the committee is to protect the lakes.

Moreover, any encroachment made upon any of the lakes in the RR district, whether any concrete steps have been taken against the encroachers or not. Further, with regard to any construction carried out in any of the lakes by the State itself or not, the Court queried.

'Why is the collector of Ranga Reddy District so lax, why does not he go and inspect the lakes in the district', CJ questioned. The Court directed Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad to talk to the concerned District Collector regarding encroachments in the lakes. The Court added that this is the fifth petition which has come to us in the recent past dealing with the lakes of RR Dist.

'The main concern of the Court is until or unless we protect our lakes, we are looking at a very weak future. Further, CJ cited the example of Bangalore City, where the menace of illegal encroachments of the lakes is rampant. Once upon a time, Bangalore used to have over 1000 lakes, now Bangalore is left with 138 lakes.

Out of this, there is not a single lake without pollution. Every three weeks we come to know that foam has arising in one of the lakes or the lakes get ignited, because of the inflammatory chemicals which have been dumped in the lake. All the 138 lakes cannot be useful for human consumption', CJ explained.

Moreover, In Rajasthan, we have lost the lakes and we are facing a desert. In fact, the entire Saraswathi river has disappeared from Rajasthan. Unfortunately, I do not wish the same bleak future in Telangana. If we don't protect our lakes and rivers, one day we will have 100 years left down the line, CJ said. While adjourning the matter, the High Court directed the State to file the comprehensive report by September 8.

Corona Kavach insurance to outsourcing employees of High Court and Dist. Courts

Hyderabad: The Registrar General of High Court A. Venkateshwar Reddy informed that pursuant to the full Court directions, the High Court of Telangana has taken steps to take insurance policies to 2,119 outsourcing, contract, contingent employees, full time/part-time masalchis and daily wage workers of the High Court and District Courts by paying an amount of Rs 21,22,699.

The Registry was directed to take Corona Kavach Policy of Rs 2.5 Lakhs for 9.5 months to the said employees. The concerned insurance company has issued individual Corona Kavach Policies to all the employees, Registrar General said.

The Judges, Registrars and Judicial Officers have voluntarily contributed to the Covid-19 fund for meeting the medical expenses of such employees working in the High Court and District Courts, Registrar General explained.

Director of Public Health to coordinate Covid -19 treatment for needy advocates

Hyderabad: The Bar Council of Telangana State Executive Committee member Bannuru Konda Reddy on Monday informed that the advocates desiring treatment of Covid-19 in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are hereby informed that the Director of Public Health, Dr M. Srinivas Rao has been allocated as the Co-ordinator and will coordinate with the Hospitals and the Advocates residing in GHMC limits.

The Advocates may send their details such as ID card etc., and the health complaint by WhatsApp message to him on his Mobile No. 9963363354. Srinivas Rao will advise them accordingly, Konda Reddy said.

The advocates desiring to join in any private hospital on payment of the applicable charges may also contact him if need be.

The advocates who are desiring for treatment of COVID-19 residing in other parts of the State may approach the respective DMHO or the District Collector or Legal Services Authority of their District, he explained. He thanked the Bar Council of Telangana Chairman A. Narasimha Reddy and Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad for the initiation.