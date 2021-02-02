Controversy Erupts In Telangana Over Ayodhya Temple Donations

The construction of the Bhavya Rama Mandir in Ayodhya has sparked controversy in Telangana over donations. Allegations which are being made by TRS MLAs one after another are leading to controversies between the car party and the Lotus Party. Tensions are running high as TRS is targeting the BJP even though they are not against the construction of Ram Mandir.



In Telangana, TRS vs BJP is heating up the state politics. The cold war between the two parties has been going on since the Dubaka by-election. Challenges between TRS and BJP in the GHMC elections too arouse. This is heating up the political aura in the state.

BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders are now going door to door to collect donations for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It all started with Korutla MLA Vidyasagar Rao saying that, for Telangana Bhadradri Ram Temple is there and thus they are not interested in Ayodhya Rama Mandir. Later BJP was provoked by the remarks made by party MLA Challa Dharmareddy until he was asked about donations. It led to leaders of both parties attack each other in Warangal. Meanwhile, BJP leaders attacked the residence of the Parakala MLA. In response, TRS leaders attacked the BJP office. TRS party working President KTR also commented on BJP in the wake of the attack on Challa Dharmareddy's house. BJP and Sangh leaders are collecting donations for the construction of the Ram Mandir under Ayodhya Ramatirtha Trust.