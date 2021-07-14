Copious rains across Palamuru bring cheers to farmers

Mahbubnagar: The heavy to moderate rains that lashed various parts of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Monday brought cheers to the paddy farmers, who were waiting to sow paddy saplings in the region.

This year, though late, rains were normal so far and many farmers have already sowed their dryland with rainfed crops like Maize, Jowar, Cotton and pulses.

Many regions in Mahbubnagar including Jadcherla, Balanagar, Nawabpet, Devarkadra and Bhootpur mandals have witnessed heavy to moderate rains on Monday. Narayanpet district metrological department reported rainfall of 268.8mm from all the 11 mandals in the district. Among them, Kosgi mandal received the highest rainfall of 41.0 mm and average rainfall of 24.4 mm was recorded in Narayanpet.

In Nagarkurnool district, 206 mm of rainfall was recorded from all the 20 mandals. Among them Nagarkurnool headquarters was recorded highest rainfall of 31.2mm.

In Mahbubnagar district, an overall rain fall of 408 mm was recorded with an average rainfall of 25.5mm in the district. Among the 16 mandals that reported rainfall in the region, Mahbubnagar urban received highest rainfall of 58 mm in the district.

Other districts Gadwal and Wanaparthy also witnessed rainfall in some parts of the region. But compared to Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet and Nagarkurnool, rains reported in these two districts was below normal.