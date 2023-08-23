Cops arrests four of family selling ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Ganja smuggling has been rampant in the city even after taking many steps by the police to curb it. Not only in areas like Old Basti Dulpet in Hyderabad, but also in Nanak Ram Guda, this trend has spread.



QR code scanners are being installed in grocery stores and money is being accepted.



Golconda police and narcotics team jointly conducted an operation and arrested a gang selling ganja. Up to ten people were found in this gang. The police have arrested four people.



Telangana State Narcotics Bureau SP Gummi Chakraborty said that six others are absconding. Although two of them were women, one juvenile was also arrested. A man named Gautam Singh is key in this case. His mother Neetu Bhai and aunt Madhu Bhai are accomplices in the case.



All of them run a grocery shop in Nanak Ram Guda and sell ganja there. But in 2019, the police said there was a NDPS case against Gautam Singh. While there are cases against Neetu Bhai since 2018, PD Act was registered against Neetu Bhai in 2021.



After coming out of jail, Neetu Bhai's behavior did not changed and she continued to do this smuggling. It is said that all the accused are family members and 1.53 crore cash in 16 bank accounts used by the accused have been frozen. Police seized 40.30 lakhs property from sale of ganja.

They seized 23.4 kg of ganja and the car used to transport it. Two two-wheelers, phone pay scanners and mobile phones were also seized.



The total property recovered from the accused is estimated to be worth Rs 4 crores. The family members are selling ganja together for easy money. The gang is buying ganja for 8,000 per kg from Dulpet, but the gang is preparing a packet of five grams each and selling it for 250 per packet.



It seems that this gang has bought 2 G+2 houses in Gandhi Nagar and Langar House in different areas, earning approximately 50,000 per kg. The gang earns about 30,000 per day.



The police said that this gang was selling the ganja to people ranging from the construction workers to the software workers in Nanak Ram Guda.