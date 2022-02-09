Cops focus on accident-free Medaram jatara

Warangal: Police have aimed to ensure an accident-free pilgrimage for the devotees attending the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara, one of the largest tribal fairs in the world, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi, said on Tuesday.

Tarun Joshi who held a review meeting with officials, told the media persons that the onus is on cops to ensure accident free jatara. It may be mentioned here that more than one crore devotees descend on Medaram during the four-day jatara that commences on February 16.

Stating that the route map was divided into 20 sectors, Tarun Joshi said that each of it is headed by an additional SP or a DSP, and above them are three DCPs. He said that 30 bike riding teams will work in three shifts. "In all, 320 CCTV cameras have been installed between Gattamma Temple and Pasra to supervise the flow of vehicles. As many as 25 parking points have also been identified," Commissioner said.

He said that the private vehicles heading to Medaram from Warangal have to go through Gudeppad, Mulugu, Pasra and Narlapur. These vehicles have to be parked in the places suggested by the police, he added. The vehicles coming from Chhattisgarh have to take the route of Eturnagaram, Chinna Boinapally, Kondai and Urattam. The same route will be used for their return journey.

On the other hand, vehicles heading to Medaram from Karimnagar and Kaleshwaram will have to go through kataram, Pegadapally, Kalvapally and Urattam. However, on their return journey, these vehicles have to take Bayyakkapet and Dudekulapally.

The Commissioner said that the one-way system (return journey) followed during the last jatara will be followed this year also. "In all, 6,000 police personnel will be manning the jatara. A police outpost will be deployed for every four kilometers on the national highway. This apart, a police outpost will be manning the road for every half-a-kilometer between Pasra and Medaram," he said.

Mulugu superintendent of police Sangramsingh G Patil and additional DCP (law and order) Potharaju Sai Chaitanya were among others present.