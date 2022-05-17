Cops rescue infant kidnapped at Vemulawada

Vemulawada: The Sircilla district police rescued a 27-day boy within five hours of kidnapping in Vemulawada. Adressing the media, Sircilla DSP Chandrakanth said that Lavanya, resident of Shanthi Nagar in Karimnagar town, left her house and came to Vemulawada after a quarrel with her husband. Along with her two sons Sanath Kumar and 27-day infant, she was staying near the steps of Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple.

She developed friendship with a couple, Sunitha and Raviteja, natives of Alipiri, Tirupati, AP. The couple came to Vemulawada in search of work two months ago. They asked Lavanya to give one of her sons to them, as they are childless. Lavanya denied for the proposal.

The couple offered liquor to Lavanya on Sunday night. On Monday early hours, Lavanya found that her infant son and Sunitha and Raviteja were missing. After searching for a while, she complained to the police at 6 am on Monday.

Police filed a case and searched CCTV footage. They traced the couple travelled from Vemulawada to Karimnagar and to Warangal bus stand. They alerted Warangal police, who took the couple into custody.

After conducting medical tests to the infant, police handed over the boy to his parents.