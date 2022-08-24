Cops thwart Sanjay's Dharma Deeksha

Jangaon/Hyderabad: Amid high tension, the police detained BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who was about to go on a sit-in protest, Dharma Deeksha, at Pamnur under Station Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that the BJP gave a protest call opposing cases against the BJYM workers who tried to lay siege to MLC K Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad on Monday. The BJYM workers levelled allegations against Kavitha in connection with Delhi liquor policy row.

Sanjay was to resume his Praja Sangrama Yatra after the Dharma Deeksha protest. Against this backdrop, the police took Sanjay into custody. The BJP cadres, who gathered in large numbers, tried to resist the arrest. However, the heavily deployed police overpowered them and took away Sanjay. Sanjay was taken to Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, it's learnt that the police made the arrest to avoid a flashpoint between the BJP and TRS workers. A large number of TRS workers were seen rushing towards Sanjay's protest venue. Both the TRS and the BJP cadres have shown a lot of aggression ever since Sanjay resumed his yatra in Jangaon district.

After his arrest, Sanjay made it clear that he will continue his padayatra in the erstwhile Warangal district. "Nothing will stop me until I complete my padayatra at the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal. BJP will also organise a public meeting in Warangal to expose the corruption of the TRS Government," Sanjay said. Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Uppugal under Zaffergadh mandal. The TRS workers went on rampage by setting BJP flexis on fire. The BJP cadres put up flexis in large numbers welcoming Sanjay who was slated to visit the village. The TRS workers also raised slogans against the BJP. They shouted 'Sanjay Go Back'.

On the other hand, the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Wardhannapet Division issued notices to BJP State vice-president and convener of Praja Sangrama Yatra G Manohar Reddy, State general secretaries Gujjula Premender Reddy and D Pradeep Kumar stating that they have not given any permission to them to organise Praja Sangrama Yatra in the limits of Jangaon district. The ACP also pointed out that BJP leaders have been making provocative statements during the yatra.

Later, the BJP moved a house motion in the High Court against police order to stop Sanjay's yatra. The High court rejected the house motion. It would now come up for hearing on Wednesday morning.