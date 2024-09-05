  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cops undertake flood relief ops

Cops undertake flood relief ops
x

Police personnel engaged in a rescue operation in in Khammam on Wednesday

Highlights

The police came to the rescue of flood affected families here on Wednesday; relief operations by trainee police constables were carried out for Munneru flood-affected families in Khammam city.

Khammam: The police came to the rescue of flood affected families here on Wednesday; relief operations by trainee police constables were carried out for Munneru flood-affected families in Khammam city.

As many as 525 trainee constables, 125 regular police personnel, and officials were on the field day and night carrying out sanitation works and clearing debris as the floodwaters receded. Mud on the roads was being cleaned using water tankers.

The police are speeding up the restoration work by removing the broken electricity poles on the roads. Fire department rescue teams were also taking part in the cleaning activity. Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt supervised the cleaning and restoration works.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick