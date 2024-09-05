Cops undertake flood relief ops

Khammam: The police came to the rescue of flood affected families here on Wednesday; relief operations by trainee police constables were carried out for Munneru flood-affected families in Khammam city.

As many as 525 trainee constables, 125 regular police personnel, and officials were on the field day and night carrying out sanitation works and clearing debris as the floodwaters receded. Mud on the roads was being cleaned using water tankers.

The police are speeding up the restoration work by removing the broken electricity poles on the roads. Fire department rescue teams were also taking part in the cleaning activity. Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt supervised the cleaning and restoration works.