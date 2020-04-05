Corona affected Ashwaraopet student parents say Our daughter showed grit & courage

Hyderabad: Our daughter instilled courage and confidence in us with daily phone conversations to allay our fears as Covid-19 had no prescribed treatment and medicines, was the reaction of 23-year-old PG student from Ashwaraopet in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, who tested Covid-19 positive on March 14.

She was discharged from Gandhi hospital after recovering from the disease and two sample tests done in a space of 24-hours as per WHO protocol tested negative.

The 23-year-old student returned from Italy on March 7. She developed high fever from March 9 and after initial treatment in a private hospital and then in an area hospital in the district, was brought to Gandhi hospital on March 11. Three days later, she was declared as Covid-19 infected.

After spending nearly 25 days in Gandhi Hospital, the girl returned to her home in Ashwaraopet. Sharing experiences so far, her mother, who is a housewife, stated that the whole family was very worried about health condition initially.

"Our daughter is doing PG in molecular biology and genetics in a top university in Italy. She had a pretty good understanding of the virus and treatment methods being adopted across the world.

She used to say that most infected among 20-year-old age group have recovered successfully and there was no reason to worry as she would get back to normal in a matter of few weeks," said the mother of recovered patient, without disclosing her name, understandably in view of stigma attached to the deadly disease and how the society was discriminating such patients.

She is into her second year of the three year course. Now that Italy was also locked down completely, the varsity authorities were exploring to allow students to pursue online study until normalcy was restored, the mother said.

When asked whether her daughter had any idea from where she got the infection, the mother said that she was fine when starting from Italy to India and also at that time situation was not that bad in the European nation.

" She reached New Delhi after 8-hour journey and after a few hours wait there, she reached Shamshabad airport. We suspect that she developed the infection during the course of journey," the mother said.

The family appreciated treatment and care extended by Gandhi Hospital doctors, who helped all such patients to recover.