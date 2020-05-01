Corona cases reduced due to effective lockdown: Hyderbad Mayor B Rammohan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor B Rammohan on Thursday said that the corona positive cases declined in the State because of the strict implementation of the lockdown and strict enforcement at the containment zones.

The Mayor was addressing at a programme at Rangaranatha Swamy temple in Jiyaguda where ration kits were distributed to about 1,100 needy.

He said that in wake of lockdown the government was already providing Rs 1,500 and rice sufficient for two months to the poor sections.

He also said that the government is taking steps for the welfare of the migrant labourers who are playing their part in the development of the State.

The migrants were given Rs 500 and 12 kg rice. He said that government provided relief to about two lakh migrant labourers.