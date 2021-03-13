Corona cases surge in Telangana, 216 tests positive in a day

Telangana has been witnessing a slight surge in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the last few days. On Saturday, the state recorded 216 positive cases pushing the total tally to 3,00,933 and the recovery cases went up to 2,97,363 with the recovery of 749 persons in a single day. And the fatality count touched 1,652 with the death of two persons in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 1,918 active cases out of which 749 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 34,482 tests were conducted out of which, the results of 216 turned positive and the reports of 338 are awaited. So far, 91,49,467 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 52 from GHMC, 19 from Rangareddy, 18 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 11 each from Warangal Urban and Karimnagar, 10 from Adilabad, 8 from Sangareddy, 7 from Siddipet, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Khammam, Mancherial and Rajanna Sircilla, 4 each from Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nalgonda and Peddapalli, 3 each from Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Warangal Rural, 2 each from Vikarabad and Wanaparthy, one each from Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak, Nagarkurnool, zero cases from Komarambheem Asifabad, Suryapet, Mulugu, Narayanpet and Komarambheem Asifabad district.