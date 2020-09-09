Corona scare: Yadadri temple in Telangana closed for 3 days

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri will be remained closed for three days starting from today in the view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease.

All the shops on the hilltop and down have been closed to curb the virus spread. With the closure of the shops, the Yadadri temple premises wore a deserted look.

The executive officer of the temple N Geetha said the temple will be closed for all devotees from Wednesday. She said that decision has been taken in the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases in Yadadri.

However, the deity's daily services and other rituals like online sevas and others by priests would be held, as usual, she said adding that the temple darshan will be opened for devotees from Saturday.

Earlier, MLA and government whip Gongidi Sunitha and the party leaders submitted a memorandum to stop darshan for devotees following which the temple officials changed the timings of darshan for devotees. Sunitha said that she also took the matter to the endowments minister Indra Karan Reddy during the assembly session to close the temple due to the rise in the cases for which he reacted positively.