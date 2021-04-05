Corona update: 1097 fresh positive cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Telangana coronavirus update: Telangana registered 1,097 fresh positive cases and six deaths until 8 pm on Sunday pushing the total tally to 3,13,237 and the death toll went up to 1,723. On the other hand, the recovery count touched 3,02,768 with 268 persons recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 8,746 active cases out of which 4,458 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 43,070 tests were conducted of which 1,097 reports turned positive and the results of 1,965 are awaited. So far, 1,04,35,997 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 302 from GHMC, 138 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 116 from Rangareddy, 77 from Nizamabad, 42 from Nirmal, 38 from Karimnagar, 32 from Jagtial, 28 each from Kamareddy, Warangal Urban, 24 from Adilabad, 22 from Mahabubnagar, 18 each from Siddipet and Mancherial, 16 from Nalgonda, 15 each from Nagarkurnool and Rajanna Sircilla, 14 from Suryapet, 12 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 11 from Khammam, 9 from Vikarabad, 8 each from Jangaon and Medak, 7 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Warangal Bhongir and Mahabubabad, 6 each from Jogulamba Gadwal, Peddapalli and Wanaparthy, 5 each from Narayanpet and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 4 from Komarambheem Asifabad, one from Mulugu.