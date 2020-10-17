Corona Update: 1,451 new cases, 9 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,451 coronavirus positive cases and nine new deaths on Friday. While the cumulative number of cases reached 2,20,675, the death toll went up to 1,265. And the recovery count touched 1,96,636 as 1,983 new persons recovered from the virus. At present, the active cases in the state are 22,774 out of which 18,905 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 42,497 tests have been conducted including 18,698 on primary contacts and 5,099 on secondary contacts and the results of 1,451 came positive while the reports of 1,174 are pending. So far, 37,89,460 tests have been conducted in Telangana.

The coronavirus positive cases reported from the include 235 from GHMC, 104 from Rangareddy, 101 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 92 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 84 from Nalgonda, 71 from Khammam, 65 from Karimnagar, 64 from Siddipet, 55 from Warangal Urban, 37 from Suryapet, 34 from Kamareddy, 32 each from Nizamabad and Sangareddy, 30 from Sircilla, 29 from Jagtial, 28 each from Peddapalli, Warangal Rural and Jangaon, 24 each from Yadadri-Bhongir, Mahabubabad, Nirmal and Wanaparthy, 22 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad and Mancherial, 20 from Mulugu, 15 from Narayanpet and seven cases from Komaram Bheem Asifabad.