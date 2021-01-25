Corona update: 148 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana registered 148 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Tuesday pushing the overall tally to 2,93,401 while the death toll to 1,590. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,80,577 with the fresh 302 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 3,234 active cases out of which 1,697 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 19,821 tests were conducted including 8,721 on primary contacts and 2,370 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 148 came positive, the reports of 260 are awaited. So far, 76,82,361 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 35 from GHMC, 11 from Rangareddy, 10 from Karimnagar, 9 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 8 from Sangareddy, 7 each from Vikarabad and Mancherial, 6 from Warangal Urban, 5 from Mahabubnagar, 4 each from Jagtial, Jangaon, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Medak, Nizamabad and Peddapalli, 3 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Warangal Urban and Mulugu, 2 each from Nagarkurnool, Suryapet and Nalgonda, one each from Nirmal, Adilabad and Komarambheem Asifabad and zero cases from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Narayanpet, Rajanna Sircilla and Wanaparthy.