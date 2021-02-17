Corona update: 148 positive cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana registered 148 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Tuesday taking the overall tally to 2,96,950 and the death toll to 1,620. The total recovery cases went up to 2,93,690 with the recovery of 150 cases in a single day. At present, there are 1,640 active cases out of which 641 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 24,695 samples were tested including 10,865 on primary contacts and 2,963 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 148 samples came positive and the reports of 641 are awaited. So far, 83,60,950 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases across the state reported include 26 from GHMC, 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 10 each from Karimnagar and Rangareddy, 8 each from Warangal Urban and Sangareddy, 7 each from Adilabad and Mancherial, 6 from Nizamabad, 5 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda and Suryapet, 4 each from Jangaon, Khammam, Siddipet and Vikarabad, 3 each from Mahabubnagar and Warangal Rural, 2 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Kamareddy, one each from Mahabubabad, Medak, Mulugu, Rajanna Sircilla, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhongir, zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal and Narayanpet.