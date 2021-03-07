Corona update: 158 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

Around 158 fresh coronavirus positive cases registered until 8 pm on saturday pushing the total count to 2,99,900 and the total fatalities touched 1,641 with one person dying of the virus. Meanwhile, the total recoveries in the state went up to 2,96,373 with the recovery of 207 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,886 active cases out of which 748 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 40,616 tests were conducted including 17,871 on primary contacts and 4,873 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 158 came positive and the reports of 628 are awaited. So far, 89,64,623 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 30 from GHMC,15 from Rangareddy, 10 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 8 from Karimnagar, 7 from Nalgonda, 6 each from Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Warangal Urban, 5 each from Siddipet, Sangareddy and Mancherial, 4 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna Sircilla, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Warangal Rural, 3 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Peddapalli, Medak, Khammam, Jagtial, 2 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Nirmal and Nizamabad, one from Komarambheem Asifabad, zero cases from Wanaparthy, Mulugu, Kamareddy and Jogulamba Gadwal.