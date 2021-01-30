Corona update: 186 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 186 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Friday pushing the overall tally to 2,94,306 while the fatalities to 1,598. Meanwhile, the recovery count touched 2,90,354 with 367 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 2,354 active cases out of which 920 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 33,088 tests were conducted including 14,558 on primary contacts and 3,970 on secondary contacts. And the results of 186 samples turned positive and the reports of 902 are pending. So far, 78,23,989 tests have been conducted since the pandemic broke out in the state.

The positive cases reported across the include 34 from GHMC, 12 from Rangareddy, 11 from Karimnagar, 10 each from Warangal Urban and Medchal Malkajgiri, 8 from Nalgonda, 7 each from Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Sangareddy, 6 from Khammam, 5 each from Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Suryapet, 4 each from Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahaboobnagar, Medak, Nirmal, Siddipet, Warangal Rural and Yadadri Bhongir, 3 each from Vikarabad and Jangaon, 2 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, one from Komarambheem Asifabad and zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet.