Corona update: 2,251 fresh positive cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Telangana: Around 2,251 fresh coronavirus positive cases and six deaths were registered until 8 pm on Sunday taking the total count to 3,29,529 and the death toll to 1,765. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,05,900 with the recovery of 565 cases in a single day. At present, there are 21,864 active cases out of which 14,431 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 79,027 tests were conducted of which, the reports of 2,251 turned positive and the results of 2,975 samples are awaited. So far, 1,10,68,803 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 355 from GHMC, 258 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 244 from Nizamabad, 200 from Rangareddy, 132 from Sangareddy, 117 from Jagtial, 84 from Nirmal, 78 from Karimnagar, 77 from Adilabad, 57 each from Warangal Urban and Siddipet, 53 from Mahabubnagar, 52 from Khammam, 36 from Vikarabad, 35 from Rajanna Sircilla, 32 from Suryapet, 31 from Nalgonda, 27 from Medak, 26 from Wanaparthy, 23 from Nagarkurnool, 20 from Peddapalli, 18 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 17 each from Jangaon and Komarambheem Asifabad, 16 from Warangal Rural, 15 from Yadadri Bhongir, 13 from Mahabubabad, 12 from Narayanpet and seven cases from Mulugu.