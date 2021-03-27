Corona update: 495 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 495 fresh positive coronavirus cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Friday taking the total number of cases to 3,05,804 and the fatality count to 1,685. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases in the state touched 2,99,878 with the recovery of 247 persons in a single day. At present, there are 4,241 active cases out of which 1,870 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 58,029 tests were conducted of which, the reports of 495 samples turned positive and the results of 984 are awaited. So far, 99,61,154 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 142 from GHMC, 45 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 35 from Rangareddy, 30 from Nizamabad, 21 from Nalgonda, 20 from Sangareddy, 18 from Mahabubnagar, 16 from Karimnagar, 15 each from Khammam and Jagtial, 12 from Adilabad, 11 from Yadadri Bhongir, 8 each from Warangal Urban, Nirmal, Mancherial, 7 from Vikarabad, 6 each from Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Nagarkurnool and Jangaon, 5 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medak and Warangal Rural, 4 each from Peddapalli, Narayanpet, Mahabubabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, 3 from Mulugu, 2 from Jogulamba Gadwal.