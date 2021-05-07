Corona update: 5,892 fresh positive cases, 46 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 5,892 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 46 deaths until 8 pm on Thursday pushing the total tally to 4,81,640 and the fatality count to 2,625. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 4,05,164 with 9,122 persons recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 73,851 active cases in the state.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 76,047 tests were conducted of which, the results of 5,892 samples came positive and the reports of 3,127 are awaited. So far, 1,34,23,123 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 1,104 from GHMC, 443 from Rangareddy, 378 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 323 from Nalgonda, 321 from Warangal Urban, 263 from Karimnagar, 204 from Nagarkurnool, 201 from Siddipet, 195 from Mahabubnagar, 193 from Sangareddy, 188 from Khammam, 148 from Vikarabad, 143 from Mancherial, 139 from Nizamabad, 137 from Peddapalli, 129 from Mahabubabad, 124 from Yadadri Bhongir, 113 from Wanaparthy, 100 from Warangal Urban, 99 from Medak, 97 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Rajanna Sircilla, 89 from Suryapet, 86 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 74 from Adilabad, 66 from Kamareddy, 59 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 58 from Narayanpet, 53 from Jangaon, 51 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 39 from Nirmal and 35 from Mulugu.