Corona update: 6,542 fresh positive cases in Telangana, 20 fatalities

Telangana reported 6,542 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 20 deaths until 8 pm on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 3,67,901 and the fatality count to 1,876. Meanwhile, the recovery count went up to 3,19,537 with 2,887 people recovering from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 46,488 active cases in the state.



Between Monday and Tuesday, around 1,30,105 tests were conducted of which, the results of 6,542 turned positive and the results of 6,242 are pending. So far, 1,20,73,090 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 898 from GHMC, 570 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 427 from Nizamabad, 320 from Sangareddy, 285 from Nalgonda, 263 from Mahabubnagar, 246 from Khammam, 244 from Warangal Urban, 235 from Kamareddy, 230 from Jagtial, 203 from Karimnagar, 176 from Mancherial, 147 from Siddipet, 143 from Nirmal, 140 from Yadadri Bhongir, 135 from Vikarabad, 131 from Medak, 130 from Suryapet, 128 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 98 from Adilabad, 96 from Peddapalli, 85 from Warangal Rural, 84 from Jangaon, 81 from Wanaparthy, 64 from Mahabubabad, 48 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 42 from Mulugu, 37 each from Komarambheem Asifabad and Narayanpet, 32 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally.