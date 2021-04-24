Corona update: 7,432 fresh positive cases, 33 deaths in Telangana

Telangana reported 7,432 coronavirus fresh positive cases and 33 deaths until 8 pm on Friday taking the total number of cases to 3,87,106 and the death toll to 1,961. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,26,997 with 2,157 cases recovering from the virus in a single day. At present, there are 58,148 active cases in the state.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 1,03,770 tests were conducted of which, the results of 7,432 came positive and the reports of 5,136 are awaited. So far, 1,23,84,797 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 1,464 from GHMC, 606 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 504 from Rangareddy, 486 from Nizamabad, 323 from Warangal Urban, 280 from Mahabubnagar, 247 from Kamareddy, 222 from Mancherial, 215 from Karimnagar, 213 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 204 from Sangareddy, 192 from Siddipet, 185 from Jagtial, 168 from Vikarabad, 149 from Wanaparthy, 147 from Yadadri Bhongir, 136 from Mahabubabad, 132 from Rajanna Sircilla, 122 from Warangal Rural, 121 from Adilabad, 120 from Nirmal, 100 from Peddapalli, 85 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 67 from Suryapet, 58 from Mulugu, 54 from Jangaon, 41 from Narayanpet.