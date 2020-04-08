Coronavirus: 49 more tests positive in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 49 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana on Wednesday which increased the total number of active cases to 397.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 45 persons have been cured/discharged so far and a total of 11 persons died due to the disease.

With 154 cases, Hyderabad is on top followed by Nizamabad (36), Ranga Reddy (27), Warangal Urban (24), Jogulamba (22) and Karimnagar (18). Of 33, as many as 25 districts have reported Coronavirus positive cases.