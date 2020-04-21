Coronavirus death toll reaches 23, 14 new positive cases reported in Telangana

Day by day Coronavirus positive cases are rising in Telangana. Recently, a 74-year-old man died due to the virus at Warasiguda under GHMC limits.

Over knowing that he was tested Corona positive immediately GHMC deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar become alert and declared the area as Containment zone. The officials shifted nearly 20 family members to the quarantine centre who came into contact with the deceased person.

On the other side, 14 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases mounts to 872, including 23 deaths and 186 discharged. The total number of Corona active cases reaches to 663 cases across the state.

According to the media bulletin released by State Health & FW Department, 12 new Corona cases were reported under GHMC limits and one each in Medchal and Nizamabad.





